Profund Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $23,339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $6,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGT opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $262.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

