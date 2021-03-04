Profund Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.