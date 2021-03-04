Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

