Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 157.4% in February

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,947,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 1,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.35.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

