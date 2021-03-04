Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 329,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

