Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,180 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,448. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.