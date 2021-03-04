Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CEO Buys $508,550.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

