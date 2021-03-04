Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$116.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.50.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$105.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.71. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$108.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.