Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

APTS opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

