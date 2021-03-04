Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 654,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,197,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $596.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.