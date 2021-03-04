PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $13.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PREKF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

