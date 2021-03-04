PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.
PQG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.
PQ Group Company Profile
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
