PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

PQG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

