PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0306

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $13,333.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.86 or 0.03170168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.09 or 0.00374496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.79 or 0.01043574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.00434376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.59 or 0.00375500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00250571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022936 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,808,072 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.