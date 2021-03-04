Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 163.2% in February

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Potash America has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

