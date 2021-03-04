Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Points International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

