Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

