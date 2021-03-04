Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of PAZRF stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.05.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

