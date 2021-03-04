PlayGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $71,016.17 and $237.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00793038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00033124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.