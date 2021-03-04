Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 8.4%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 894,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,914,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.