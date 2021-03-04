Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 8.4%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 894,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,914,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.