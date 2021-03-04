Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

