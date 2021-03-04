Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
