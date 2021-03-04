Piper Sandler Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $425.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $343.76 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $45,945,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.