Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

