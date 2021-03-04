PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PFL stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

