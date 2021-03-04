Pillar Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $187,415.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

