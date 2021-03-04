PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PHXHF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PHXHF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.