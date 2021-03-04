Phoenix Global 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,786.00 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $102,786.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00481255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,479,897,358 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.