Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

