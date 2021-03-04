Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and approximately $566,372.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

