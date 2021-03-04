PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.