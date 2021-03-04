Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Gap Up to $396.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17), but opened at GBX 415.40 ($5.43). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 218,266 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on PETS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 407.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.30.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.