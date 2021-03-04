Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.34

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 61589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRQ shares. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

