Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Gap Down to $26.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,844,329 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

