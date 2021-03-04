Perion Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 3,340 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,957. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $550.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.