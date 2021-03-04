PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 292,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

