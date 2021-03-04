PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 412,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

