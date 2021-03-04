People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -248.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

