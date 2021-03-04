People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $498.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.