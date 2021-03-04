People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

