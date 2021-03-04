People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000.

DVY stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

