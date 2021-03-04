People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

LH opened at $239.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

