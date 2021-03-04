People s United Financial Inc. Buys 405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

