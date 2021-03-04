PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $882,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

