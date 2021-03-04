PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,938. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

