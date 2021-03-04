Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.11 and last traded at $117.73. Approximately 4,279,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,509,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

