Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.11 and last traded at $117.73. Approximately 4,279,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,509,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.