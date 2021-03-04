Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.94.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

