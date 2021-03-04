Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

