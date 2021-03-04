Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 363,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.