Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 646.40 ($8.45).

PSON stock opened at GBX 782.60 ($10.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 742.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 629.93. The company has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

