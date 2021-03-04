PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.