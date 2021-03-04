PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $13.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.08. 633,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,992,188. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $282.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

